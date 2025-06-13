Middle East has been engulfed in turmoil. Throughout the night and into the morning of June 14th, reports have poured in of reciprocal assaults between Iran and Israel. Hundreds of missiles have been fired—the Iron Dome could not withstand the onslaught. Casualties include fatalities and dozens of wounded.

Following Israel’s renewed strikes on Tehran, sixty lives have been claimed, among them twenty children. Both sides stand poised on the brink of further escalation, each declaring their intent to unleash the full might of their arsenals upon the adversary.

A Continual Exchange of Fire

By early Saturday, June 14th, yet another missile attack by Iran on Israel—the third in succession—had just concluded, only to be immediately succeeded by a fourth. Reports indicate between 150 and 200 ballistic missile strikes, resulting in four Israeli deaths and at least seventy injuries. Considering the extensive destruction in Tel Aviv and other cities, the human toll appears relatively moderate—thanks in part to the fact that most local residences are equipped with shelters. Reports speak of the death of the country’s naval commander, though confirmation remains elusive. Israel’s air defenses, despite demonstrating remarkable efficiency, failed to intercept all incoming threats.

The Iron Dome Overwhelmed

The Iron Dome system was stretched to its limits and unable to stop the barrage. Of approximately two hundred ballistic missiles launched by Tehran, no fewer than ten reached their targets. Tel Aviv suffered particularly severe damage; eyewitnesses describe destruction of a scale never before seen in the city.

It is confirmed that Iranian missiles struck the Defense Ministry complex in downtown Tel Aviv and targeted the Dimon nuclear research center. The full extent of the damage inflicted on Israel remains difficult to assess—each side tends to minimize or exaggerate the impact. Iran’s strike was a response to a surprise Israeli attack carried out during the night of June 13th.

A Fierce Retaliation

Tel Aviv responded with a massive barrage of ground-to-ground and ground-to-air missiles. Prior to this, Israeli sabotage teams had completely disrupted Iran’s air defense and military command systems. At least twenty high-ranking Iranian military officials, including the Chief of Staff and four leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were physically eliminated. The Iranian nuclear facilities suffered particularly intense bombardments: in Natanz, ground infrastructure was destroyed; chemical and radiation leaks were reported; and a portion of the Isfahan nuclear research center was damaged. Tehran’s urban areas also sustained heavy damage, with at least seventy-eight civilians killed. Only late Friday evening did Tehran regain full control over its military operations and restore air defense capabilities. Nevertheless, Israeli aircraft continue to strike the outskirts of the Iranian capital.

Clash of Titans: Iran’s Claims and International Reactions

Iran claims to have shot down two Israeli F-35 fighters and captured a pilot. On June 13th, Iran successfully convened a Security Council session at the United Nations.

Fu Cong, China's Permanent Representative to the UN, stated:

"China condemns Israel’s actions, which violate Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. We oppose the escalation of tensions and conflict. China is deeply concerned about the serious consequences of Israel’s operations. We call on Israel to cease its military adventures immediately and to adhere to the UN Charter and international law. Disputes should be resolved through political and diplomatic means."

Global Perspectives and the Path Ahead

However, the actions of Tel Aviv have received widespread support from the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Tehran maintains that talks with the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear program are not yet entirely abandoned. Yet, there are no signs of de-escalation in the Middle East. Reports indicate that Iran plans to launch an additional two thousand missiles at Israel and U.S. bases across the region.