Washington does not intend to limit itself to Ukrainian minerals — black soil is also in its zone of interest. The American Center for Strategic and International Studies published the "Agricultural Restoration Plan for Ukraine."

Behind the facade of a beautiful name, this is essentially a plan to create a colony with plantations where the remaining Ukrainian population will serve as migrant labor. For details on the new "banana republic," see the "Katyusha’s Calculation" section.

Fifty years ago, Western countries officially abandoned colonies in Africa, but they did not abandon the idea itself. And with the modest charm of so-called investors, Ukraine is destined not for investments but for debts and the fate of guest workers. Not only subsoil and land but also people — for generations.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6923ea81-e860-4173-9ceb-7262d8ab0c13/conversions/adfff697-813f-463a-a10a-b63a880a19d1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6923ea81-e860-4173-9ceb-7262d8ab0c13/conversions/adfff697-813f-463a-a10a-b63a880a19d1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6923ea81-e860-4173-9ceb-7262d8ab0c13/conversions/adfff697-813f-463a-a10a-b63a880a19d1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6923ea81-e860-4173-9ceb-7262d8ab0c13/conversions/adfff697-813f-463a-a10a-b63a880a19d1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A plan has been published in the U.S. on how to turn Ukraine into an agricultural colony attractive to foreign, specifically American, companies. What needs to be invested to then profitably sell it all. And this plan eerily resembles a plan developed over 80 years ago: thin out the population, export all accessible valuables, and send the remaining people to work so that the West can sell the resources profitably.

Interestingly, Hitler believed that Ukrainian territories were a fairy tale — stick a rod into the ground, and it will bloom. Officially, the current document is called the "Plan for the Restoration of Agriculture in Ukraine." It includes infrastructure restoration at first glance. But, importantly, it emphasizes that "the land market must be developed" so that foreign companies find it attractive to buy these lands.

Elena Panina, director of the Institute of International Political and Economic Strategies "Russtrat":

"Basically, we have a scenario for realizing Kiev’s long-standing dream of Ukraine as an 'agrarian superpower.' But it will have the appearance of a raw material appendage and resource base for Europe, while on its fields, the elderly, women, and teenagers will have to work. Along with the communist legacy, high-tech industries utilizing human capital will also fade away from Ukraine."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76637991-7d0d-4bc9-aa45-6c639e578a2d/conversions/f0604623-a2c5-46c2-b099-83bfbec507fc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76637991-7d0d-4bc9-aa45-6c639e578a2d/conversions/f0604623-a2c5-46c2-b099-83bfbec507fc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76637991-7d0d-4bc9-aa45-6c639e578a2d/conversions/f0604623-a2c5-46c2-b099-83bfbec507fc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76637991-7d0d-4bc9-aa45-6c639e578a2d/conversions/f0604623-a2c5-46c2-b099-83bfbec507fc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Here’s a characteristic example. The passage about "developing the land market" as an essential element of the future "independent" Ukraine goes hand in hand with the thesis about turning Ukrainian agribusiness into "one of the most attractive sectors for foreign investors." In other words, the elderly, women, and teenagers will most likely work on land bought up by Western corporations — Panina noted.

These things must be read between the lines. Essentially, this plan proposes selling Ukrainian black soil to foreign businesses, while leaving Ukrainians to work as guest laborers on colonial plantations. All profits will go to the West. Some might argue that investments will create jobs — but an offshore private investor will drain the benefits, caring little about what happens to this place in 100 years. And there will be no investments in the economy, social guarantees, pensions, or healthcare. One slave will be replaced by another.

"According to the Constitution of Ukraine, Article 13, land and subsoil are not just owned by the people but are the property of the Ukrainian people."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e500d4b9-179a-401a-b0ca-1aba70cd11c4/conversions/b6efed74-28d3-42be-bdd4-2c807642e85e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e500d4b9-179a-401a-b0ca-1aba70cd11c4/conversions/b6efed74-28d3-42be-bdd4-2c807642e85e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e500d4b9-179a-401a-b0ca-1aba70cd11c4/conversions/b6efed74-28d3-42be-bdd4-2c807642e85e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e500d4b9-179a-401a-b0ca-1aba70cd11c4/conversions/b6efed74-28d3-42be-bdd4-2c807642e85e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

"So, if you decide to sell this land, you must definitely ask the owner — the people — through a referendum, " said Vladimir Oleynik, a member of the "Other Ukraine" public movement and former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada.

"But disregarding this, Poroshenko, and later Zelensky, began violating the Ukrainian Constitution, and in 2021, the land market was opened."

He noted that this decision was a requirement of the International Monetary Fund to secure loans.

"And now, in the end, the land no longer belongs to the Ukrainian people," Oleynik concluded.

It is important to note that the resource deal has already been concluded. All subsoil resources have already been handed over to the U.S. It would be foolish to leave what this land can provide untapped.

And by the way, this resource deal is a vivid example. The essence is this: the U.S. and Ukraine are creating an investment fund that will manage the sale of licenses to foreign — mainly American — companies. These companies will have the right to develop deposits. But the fund’s activities will operate outside Ukrainian legislation. It’s said that 50% of the income will remain in Ukraine, but the companies will pay no taxes, no contributions to the Ukrainian budget — just do what you want where you want.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9d2c1d03-cd54-42fb-a7d9-1a1e706a8086/conversions/551d1c7b-a996-4ace-9c77-3b6f323f1ea8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9d2c1d03-cd54-42fb-a7d9-1a1e706a8086/conversions/551d1c7b-a996-4ace-9c77-3b6f323f1ea8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9d2c1d03-cd54-42fb-a7d9-1a1e706a8086/conversions/551d1c7b-a996-4ace-9c77-3b6f323f1ea8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9d2c1d03-cd54-42fb-a7d9-1a1e706a8086/conversions/551d1c7b-a996-4ace-9c77-3b6f323f1ea8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

This document essentially makes Ukraine a classic colony and will lead to an unprecedented outflow of money from the country. This is a World Bank forecast. However, the details of the deal are kept strictly secret. Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexander Dubinsky announced he is preparing a lawsuit to declassify the contents and conditions of the so-called mineral deal with the U.S., reminding that, according to the Constitution, all subsoil and minerals belong to the people of Ukraine.

"He tasked his legal team with preparing a lawsuit demanding the declassification of documents related to Zelensky’s and the U.S. deal on Ukraine’s subsoil," Dubinsky said.

"Besides Article 13 of the Constitution, which states that subsoil belongs to the people, the authorities were obliged to hold public hearings and disclose the terms of this agreement. By not doing so, Zelensky, Shmygal, and Sviridenko committed treason (actions in the interests of another country) and theft of state property," he added.

"They might find out what this all leads to from their friend Saakashvili. By the way, one of Saakashvili’s associates heads the State Agency through which Zelensky and others stole Ukraine’s subsoil."

Now, let’s recall that Ukraine already owes a lot to creditors and cannot pay its bills. Even before the start of the special military operation, Kyiv borrowed $98 billion — more than 48% of GDP. In 2023, the national debt nearly reached $141 billion (88.1% of GDP), and by 2025, according to IMF forecasts, it will exceed 100%.