Iran Warns Israel of Severe and Devastating Attacks

The skies over Tehran are illuminated by explosions, as the air defense systems are actively engaged. Attacks have targeted the port of Bandar Abbas, as well as the cities of Tabriz and Isfahan, where Iran’s oil refining and nuclear facilities are located.

Iranian television issued a statement warning that Iran is prepared to launch harsh and destructive strikes against Israel in the coming hours. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue their operations to dismantle Iran’s military infrastructure in an effort to minimize potential retaliatory responses. Reports indicate that the Israeli military targeted an underground facility in western Iran, used for the storage and launch of ground-to-ground missile systems.