Israeli Army Attacks Over 250 Targets in Iran

The Israeli army carried out strikes against more than 250 targets in Iran. These figures were announced by Israeli military spokesperson Efi Dofrin during a briefing, according to TASS.

According to the official, over 250 targets and more than 720 components of Iran’s military infrastructure have been targeted so far. "And even now, we continue to strike dozens of targets in Tehran," he stated.

Additionally, in the early hours of June 15, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recorded the launch of 60 rockets and UAVs originating from Iran and Yemen. Efi Dofrin noted that the attack was simultaneous, involving "land-to-land" missiles and dozens of drones. "They were launched directly from Iran and Yemen towards cities and settlements in Israel’s rear," he explained.