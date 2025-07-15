3.74 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.43 BYN
Estonia Calls Relocation of Soviet Soldiers’ Burial Sites a Mistake
Estonian media report that former Estonian Culture Minister Jaak Aab called the relocation of Soviet soldiers’ burials a mistake, according to BELTA.
“We have started removing monuments of the Great Patriotic War. A reevaluation of World War II has begun, and in the eyes of the Russian-speaking community, this appears to be an extremely hopeless endeavor. After all, those were their fathers and grandfathers who fought for the righteous cause—against fascism. And we began demolishing major monuments where Ukrainian, Estonian, and Russian guys are buried side by side, innocent men,” he said.
In recent years, Estonian authorities have repeatedly made decisions to demolish Soviet monuments and relocate military graves.
Previously, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that “preserving the memory of past heroes is not only a sign of respect but also the foundation for building the future.”