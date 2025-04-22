Tallinn intends to create a new military base in Narva. This town, with a population of just over 55,000, is situated on the border with Russia and is expected to host around 250 military personnel, including troops from NATO countries.

The Chief of Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces stated that local residents should become accustomed to seeing individuals in camouflage as a "common part of the urban landscape." It is noteworthy that the choice of location for the new base seems not to have been influenced by ethnic considerations, particularly given the striking fact that 90% of Narva’s 55,000 residents are ethnic Russians.