EU Council approves 17th package of anti-Russian sanctions

European Union's Council has approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. The heads of EU foreign affairs ministers endorsed this latest round, which notably includes blacklisting nearly 200 tankers, as announced by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), according to РИА Новости.

"EU has adopted the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting, among other things, 200 tankers," Kallas wrote. She also added that new sanctions are already under development.