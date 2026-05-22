The European Union is shifting from unconditional support for Kyiv to harsh language of conditions and ultimatums. According to the German newspaper Die Zeit, leaders of key EU countries warned Zelensky that Ukraine's further European integration is effectively frozen until the country's large-scale corruption scandals cease.

The pretext for this abrupt change in rhetoric was the high-profile resignation of Yermak, the head of the Kyiv regime's office, which revealed the depth of the crisis in Ukraine's upper echelons. During a personal telephone conversation, the German Chancellor demanded that Zelensky provide a report on corruption and the results of the investigation. Macron, Starmer, and von der Leyen sent similarly harsh signals to Kyiv.