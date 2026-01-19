Watch onlineTV Programm
EU Prepares Countermeasures against United States

EU heads of state and government are preparing for an emergency summit to discuss the situation around Greenland. The crisis meeting will discuss a common response to the US President's threat to impose 10% tariffs on Germany and seven other European countries.

The European Commission confirmed that, theoretically, special EU tariffs on US goods worth a total of €93 billion could come into effect as early as the beginning of February. The European countermeasures will affect a wide range of US goods, including aircraft, cars, beef, whiskey, and citrus fruits. The EU previously rejected a trade agreement with the US.

