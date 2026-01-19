EU Prepares Countermeasures against United States

EU heads of state and government are preparing for an emergency summit to discuss the situation around Greenland. The crisis meeting will discuss a common response to the US President's threat to impose 10% tariffs on Germany and seven other European countries.

The European Commission confirmed that, theoretically, special EU tariffs on US goods worth a total of €93 billion could come into effect as early as the beginning of February. The European countermeasures will affect a wide range of US goods, including aircraft, cars, beef, whiskey, and citrus fruits. The EU previously rejected a trade agreement with the US.