The Eurasian Economic Forum, one of the key events for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, will be held in Kazakhstan on May 28-29.

The main theme is digitalization and the implementation of artificial intelligence in all areas of interaction. Analyst Yulia Abukhovich believes this decision is absolutely timely.

"Artificial intelligence and universal digitalization are already sweeping countries, regions, and the entire world," the expert noted. "Whether we like it or not, it's important not to be late. At the same time, technologies must be implemented intelligently and in a synchronized manner so that they bring real benefits and don't create new problems that will later need to be corrected."

The forum's agenda is very broad: industry, agro-industrial complex, labor migration, tourism, and many other areas. Particular attention will be paid to the agricultural sector. The President of Belarus recently signed amendments to the 2014 EAEU Treaty, which specifically emphasizes the development of the agricultural sector. Belarus has a strong position here: modern agricultural machinery with elements of artificial intelligence and drones are already in demand in the Union market.

"We are seeing integration at different speeds within the EAEU and varying levels of development among states," explained Yulia Abukhovich. "Russia remains the dominant partner. This dominant position forces other countries to seek mutually beneficial cooperation rather than competition. Digitalization and artificial intelligence are very helpful in this."

At the same time, integration faces serious challenges. National interests often outweigh supranational ones. Different VAT rates, measures to protect domestic markets, and concerns about preserving national identity all remain obstacles. Furthermore, Kazakhstan and Armenia are facing increasing pressure from secondary and tertiary sanctions from the West. The expert noted that countries are seeking solutions: settlements in national currencies, rubles, and alternative currencies. The process is complex, but necessary.

The EAEU+ format is a separate agenda for the forum. Cooperation with China, India, the SCO, and BRICS is being actively discussed on the sidelines of the summit. Observers, particularly Uzbekistan, are also showing interest. Although a full-fledged unification of the various integration platforms will not occur, contacts and dialogue are working very effectively.

"Any form of communication in any context, and especially this summit, when heads of state will arrive and summarize the results, is a very good opportunity to demonstrate that we are ready for cooperation," Yulia Abukhovich emphasized. "Without dialogue, there will be no real partnership."