Europe on Brink of Civil War: Probability of Clash in 15 Countries Reaches 95%

Civil wars in Europe are quite likely, claims the French publication Le Point.

Researchers from the British King's College in London studied the intensity of social contradictions in the Old World and came to the conclusion that the probability of armed confrontation in 15 countries of the continent reaches 95%.

We are talking about Britain, France, Germany, Sweden and a number of other countries. Scientists believe that large cities in Europe are becoming practically ungovernable: at the same time, their population is in a state of growing conflict, which can break out into war at any moment.