European Businessmen Infuriated at Trump's Tariffs
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The EU-US trade deal is causing discontent among European businessmen.
As the Wall Street Journal writes, the reason was the decision of the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to raise tariffs on metals to 50%. They affected engines, pumps, machine tools and construction equipment. As a result, European manufacturers are faced with rates higher than the agreed 15%.
According to the publication, due to "new bureaucratic hurdles and warning about a new era of unpredictability", companies are actively suspending exports to the States.