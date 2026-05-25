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On May 26, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in Vilnius for an emergency visit. She will be accompanied by former Lithuanian Prime Minister A. Kubilius, who currently serves as the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space.

The official reason is security threats in the region. Specifically, a series of incidents involving Ukrainian drones, which have led to the activation of emergency protocols, including airspace restrictions and the disruption of critical infrastructure.

The European Commission press service noted that, in addition to demonstrating "solidarity with the Baltic States," the visit will aim to strengthen joint defense capabilities through flagship funding programs. In short, it's yet another excuse to squeeze billions out of European budgets for the militarization of the region.