European Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in EC Chief

The European Parliament rejected a vote of no confidence in the head of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen was supported by the European People's Party (EPP) faction and its allies, that is, the majority of MPs. However, the procedure itself became a symbol of the growing political crisis in the EU.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban called for the resignation of the head of the European Commission. In his statement, he listed all failures of von der Leyen: European competitiveness has fallen - energy prices are skyrocketing, illegal migration is out of control.