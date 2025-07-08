European Parliament Votes for Bulgaria to Join Eurozone

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb9b163-5c09-4e63-a1a5-53441de7ac1b/conversions/479fcf5a-207f-4dd0-83ed-6fed72b29bf3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb9b163-5c09-4e63-a1a5-53441de7ac1b/conversions/479fcf5a-207f-4dd0-83ed-6fed72b29bf3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb9b163-5c09-4e63-a1a5-53441de7ac1b/conversions/479fcf5a-207f-4dd0-83ed-6fed72b29bf3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb9b163-5c09-4e63-a1a5-53441de7ac1b/conversions/479fcf5a-207f-4dd0-83ed-6fed72b29bf3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Bulgarians are burning EU flags and protesting the abandonment of the national currency. On July 8, the European Parliament voted to allow Bulgaria to join the eurozone.

Demonstrations in defense of economic sovereignty have broken out in Sofia and other cities. Activists are demanding the resignation of the government, a referendum, and the preservation of the national currency.

