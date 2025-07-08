3.77 BYN
European Parliament Votes for Bulgaria to Join Eurozone
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Bulgarians are burning EU flags and protesting the abandonment of the national currency. On July 8, the European Parliament voted to allow Bulgaria to join the eurozone.
Demonstrations in defense of economic sovereignty have broken out in Sofia and other cities. Activists are demanding the resignation of the government, a referendum, and the preservation of the national currency.
In early May, the Bulgarian president submitted a proposal to parliament to hold a referendum on the advisability of the country's transition to the euro in 2026. Local residents fear that this will negatively affect the already dire economic situation in the country.