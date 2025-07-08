3.77 BYN
Al Jazeera: Israeli attacks in Gaza kill 95 in 24 hours
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Explosions continue to be heard in the Middle East. According to Al Jazeera, 95 people were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in one day.
In total, more than 57.5 thousand people were killed in the fighting and almost 137 thousand were injured, the Gaza Health Ministry updated the information.
Attacks in the Red Sea are ongoing. The attacks by Yemeni Houthis on dry cargo ships were condemned by the U.S. State Department. They led to the tragic death of three sailors, many others were injured, the ship with cargo sank.