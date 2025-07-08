Al Jazeera: Israeli attacks in Gaza kill 95 in 24 hours

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3595d062-9c0c-47ff-a6b4-8c80e0042325/conversions/ac30ebd7-9cf5-4022-b1ba-61e27b8903f1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3595d062-9c0c-47ff-a6b4-8c80e0042325/conversions/ac30ebd7-9cf5-4022-b1ba-61e27b8903f1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3595d062-9c0c-47ff-a6b4-8c80e0042325/conversions/ac30ebd7-9cf5-4022-b1ba-61e27b8903f1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3595d062-9c0c-47ff-a6b4-8c80e0042325/conversions/ac30ebd7-9cf5-4022-b1ba-61e27b8903f1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Explosions continue to be heard in the Middle East. According to Al Jazeera, 95 people were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in one day.

In total, more than 57.5 thousand people were killed in the fighting and almost 137 thousand were injured, the Gaza Health Ministry updated the information.