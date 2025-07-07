Watch onlineTV Programm
Hurricane Strikes Croatia and Hungary

Following a period of extreme summer heat, Balkan countries have been hit by powerful storms. In Croatia, strong winds and hail toppled trees and tore off roofs. In the port of Split, the roof of the city’s football stadium was damaged. Streets are flooded, and the city has sustained significant material damage. As a result of the hurricane’s assault, at least three people have been injured.

This has been the most extensive blackout in the past 30 years.