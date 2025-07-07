The second day of the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM" was filled with significant official events. On July 8, visitors included members of the governments of many participating countries at Yekaterinburg Expo. Due to this, heightened security measures were in place. However, this did not hinder business activities—in fact, it gave an extra boost to negotiations, leading to new contacts and contracts.

Our delegation's work at INNOPROM began with negotiations. Belarusian Vice Prime Minister held a meeting with the acting governor of Sverdlovsk Region. In this Russian region, Belarus supplies agricultural, passenger, and communal equipment, as well as elevators for Yekaterinburg’s residential buildings. Additionally, a joint venture producing hydraulic equipment operates in Belarus. The goal is to increase trade turnover with Sverdlovsk Region to one billion dollars. Today, discussions focused on new avenues for alliance cooperation.

On July 8, a cooperation agreement was signed between Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) and a major Russian company specializing in electrical equipment for trucks. The union of Belarusian and Russian developments—"Union MAZ"—already operates on the streets of Saint Petersburg. This year, 100 units of such models are expected to be produced.

A prime example of our technological sovereignty is our partnership with Russian Transmashholding. At the exhibition, the "Voevoda" tram featuring Belarusian components was showcased. The company also supplies locomotives, freight, and passenger cars for Belarusian metro systems.

On July 8, a major session took place, which was strategically important for all participants. With shifts in geopolitics, the economy is inevitably affected. Discussions covered import substitution, the development of new cooperation ties, joint projects in industry and science, digitalization, and the use of artificial intelligence. A good example for many countries is the alliance between Belarus and Russia. Thanks to this cooperation, our nations are able to maintain technological independence.