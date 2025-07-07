Voskresensky Assesses Future of Musk’s New Political Party

Following a recent poll conducted on his X account, Elon Musk announced the creation of a political party called "America."

"With a 2-to-1 margin, you wanted a new political party, and it will be yours. In a situation where our country is being bankrupted by excessive spending and corruption, it turns out we are living in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the 'America' party is formed to restore your freedom," he wrote on X.

More than 1.2 million social media users participated in the poll. 65.4% voted in favor of establishing a new party.

"To participate in elections, even in legislative assemblies, several years are required. Musk must establish structures everywhere, build certain headquarters, and go through primaries. This is only to reach the level of the states," explained Yuri Voskresensky, a political scientist, during the "First Informational" studio. "He has set ambitious goals: to secure at least two or three seats in the U.S. Senate (the upper chamber) and about a dozen in the lower house—the House of Representatives. These are the ambitious targets Musk has set. But achieving them, following the typical U.S. political process, will take at least five to seven years."