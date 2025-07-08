3.77 BYN
U.S. and Japan Hold Large-Scale Air Force Exercise
Text by:Editorial office news.by
More than 300 military aircrafts are taking part in the large-scale exercise of the American and Japanese Air Forces that are taking place in the area of Japan.
American aircrafts were transferred from the mainland of the United States and from the Hawaiian Islands. The maneuvers will last until August 4.
Both sides are using fifth-generation F-35 fighters, as well as F-15 and F-16. Six air force bases in Japan are being used for the exercises.