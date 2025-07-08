U.S. and Japan Hold Large-Scale Air Force Exercise

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59a93bc5-6c86-4085-9e94-96f82646de89/conversions/bd2c1e4a-417d-4540-8ce5-a265120f9a3f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59a93bc5-6c86-4085-9e94-96f82646de89/conversions/bd2c1e4a-417d-4540-8ce5-a265120f9a3f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59a93bc5-6c86-4085-9e94-96f82646de89/conversions/bd2c1e4a-417d-4540-8ce5-a265120f9a3f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59a93bc5-6c86-4085-9e94-96f82646de89/conversions/bd2c1e4a-417d-4540-8ce5-a265120f9a3f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

More than 300 military aircrafts are taking part in the large-scale exercise of the American and Japanese Air Forces that are taking place in the area of Japan.

American aircrafts were transferred from the mainland of the United States and from the Hawaiian Islands. The maneuvers will last until August 4.