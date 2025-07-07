3.77 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.48 BYN
Ursula von der Leyen Suddenly Issues Demands to Beijing
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ursula von der Leyen Suddenly Issues Demands to Beijingnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b62fc3d-ba7a-46a1-b0b5-7b08a1c311cd/conversions/8a98b770-0aec-4624-9c37-1a50fa01fa50-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b62fc3d-ba7a-46a1-b0b5-7b08a1c311cd/conversions/8a98b770-0aec-4624-9c37-1a50fa01fa50-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b62fc3d-ba7a-46a1-b0b5-7b08a1c311cd/conversions/8a98b770-0aec-4624-9c37-1a50fa01fa50-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b62fc3d-ba7a-46a1-b0b5-7b08a1c311cd/conversions/8a98b770-0aec-4624-9c37-1a50fa01fa50-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In the European Union, their own show goes on, scandal after scandal. European Commission President Ursula—who is mired in corruption and faces a vote of no confidence—suddenly laid out demands to Beijing. Three in total. (Just ahead of the EU's anniversary summit with China, scheduled for July 24).
First: limit relations with Russia.
Second: open China’s market for goods and services from European producers.
Third: curb state support for Chinese national industries, claiming that China must reduce its exports.
But what's most amusing is that Ursula didn't mention any concessions from the European Union side.
Such provocations towards Beijing are met with wisdom and diplomacy—something the EU’s leadership could certainly learn from.