In the European Union, their own show goes on, scandal after scandal. European Commission President Ursula—who is mired in corruption and faces a vote of no confidence—suddenly laid out demands to Beijing. Three in total. (Just ahead of the EU's anniversary summit with China, scheduled for July 24).

First: limit relations with Russia.

Second: open China’s market for goods and services from European producers.

Third: curb state support for Chinese national industries, claiming that China must reduce its exports.

But what's most amusing is that Ursula didn't mention any concessions from the European Union side.