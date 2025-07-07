Moldova Calls for Restoration of Contacts with Russia and CIS

The one-sided foreign policy of the Action and Solidarity party (PAS) led to Moldova losing contacts with the CIS countries and Russia, now they need to be restored, said Vasile Bolea, the MP from the opposition bloc "Victory".

"Due to the one-sided foreign policy of the PAS, we have lost contacts with the CIS countries, primarily with the Russian Federation. This has hit our citizens. Let me remind you that hundreds of thousands of Moldovans live and work in Russia. We must restore diplomatic channels, resume the work of the parliamentary friendship group, and resume intergovernmental commissions. Moldova needs partnership, not confrontation," Bolea wrote on his Telegram channel.