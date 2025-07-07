3.77 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.48 BYN
Wildfires currently sweeping through Syria
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Wildfires currently sweeping through Syrianews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8483c4f0-9815-4da1-9eb4-d559c5910b91/conversions/293538f4-ba43-4c38-9231-44a4029c6c54-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8483c4f0-9815-4da1-9eb4-d559c5910b91/conversions/293538f4-ba43-4c38-9231-44a4029c6c54-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8483c4f0-9815-4da1-9eb4-d559c5910b91/conversions/293538f4-ba43-4c38-9231-44a4029c6c54-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8483c4f0-9815-4da1-9eb4-d559c5910b91/conversions/293538f4-ba43-4c38-9231-44a4029c6c54-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Over 10,000 hectares have been burned, and the area continues to grow due to the intense heat.
Significant damage has been inflicted on forests and fruit orchards. No reports of casualties or injuries have been made. The firefighting efforts are supported by the military, with rescue teams from Turkey joining the efforts.
Damascus has appealed for international assistance. Syria’s Minister of Emergency Situations described the situation as an "environmental disaster." Since April, Syria has experienced over 3,000 fires, primarily caused by a severe drought.