Latvian Authorities Ban Travel to Russia and Belarus for Civil Servants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia has approved a procedure that provides for restrictions on travel for civil servants to Russia and Belarus, BelTA reports citing Latvian media.

The document, which comes into force on 11 July 2025, will affect persons important for state security. The restrictions will, in particular, affect military personnel, members of the Saeima, diplomats, employees of ministries and departments, judges, and employees of critical infrastructure enterprises.

"In accordance with the law, violating the travel ban will be considered an independent basis for terminating employment with the relevant person," the publication notes.