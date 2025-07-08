Progress and development across all sectors of agriculture. This is the focus that President Alexander Lukashenko urges the government and local authorities to strive to.

Today, Alexander Lukashenko made a working visit to the Mogilev region. The main focus was on breeding pedigree goats. This initiative has begun on a state breeding farm near Mogilev, with plans to significantly increase both the herd and the production of products from valuable goat milk. There is demand. The President also familiarized himself with the progress of the agricultural work underway.

As a veterinarian and head of the production site, Nikita Zelinsky carefully monitors the health of each cub. Microclimate, diet, veterinary procedures, and farming technologies on the goat farm are his daily concerns.

"At first glance, it might seem that smaller animals are easier to work with. But no. Because they are small and love cleanliness, their care requires a bit more attention," said Nikita Zelinsky, head of the breeding plant.

Goats have not been widely farmed on an industrial scale in Belarus—herd sizes, totaling nearly 50,000 animals, are mostly maintained in personal subsidiary farms, with only a few farmers involved. For the Mogilev state breeding enterprise, goat farming became an experiment launched in 2021. Two breeds—Alpine and Saanen—were imported from Austria. Today, there are over five hundred animals. The farm approaches this work with dedication. The enterprise even has its own TikTok, where everyday farm life garners hundreds of thousands of views.

Lukashenko is known for asking pointed questions with an economic perspective—about demand, profitability, and sales. His demands are clear—after five years of work, it’s time to evaluate success. It’s been worth it, although reports from officials suggest we are still at the early stages.

The President has instructed to accelerate efforts in goat farming.

He posed specific questions to officials and specialists: Is the product in demand? What is the profitability? How quickly can herd numbers grow?

It was reported that demand for pedigree goats is strong not only in Belarus but also abroad. Sales have already been made to Uzbekistan, with requests from Russia. In 2024, 45 goats were sold from the farm; this year, 174. The average price is around 1,500 Belarusian rubles. The farm’s profitability is approximately 25%.

While breeding work is underway in the country, it is still somewhat uncoordinated, as Lukashenko noted. He demanded faster expansion, emphasizing the development of goat farming in large agricultural enterprises across Belarus. There are two additional enterprises involved in goat breeding—the farm in Dzerzhinsk District and the N.I. Vavilov Scientific and Practical Center for Animal Husbandry of the National Academy of Sciences.

"Why not do more of this? Demand is growing, including in Russia. Why not accelerate the process?" the President emphasized. "This is a good, promising business, with demand."

Lukashenko also inquired whether additional conditions should be created at breeding enterprises to rapidly increase herd numbers. Experts responded that all necessary resources are available, but one potential measure is to purchase additional goats for further breeding.

The President set a goal: by mid-2026, herd numbers should double.

Over 90% of goats are concentrated in Asian and African regions. For us, cattle are more familiar. Nevertheless, goat farming remains a promising sector. The President was shown how the breeding site operates—walking through the goat-rearing technology, including even "nurseries" for young animals. The goal is to create a herd with high genetic potential, influenced by both care and approach.

By mid-2026, herd numbers should double, and the growth pace should remain intense, Lukashenko ordered. "There must be a doubling, as long as demand exists. And walking around with an outstretched hand asking for money... Here it is, real money," he said.

Lukashenko: By September 1, there should be no fallen logs lying in the forest outskirts.

The task is clear—expand herd numbers. Complaining about a lack of facilities for animals is simply silly; it’s a solvable issue. It’s about order and an entrepreneurial attitude. This also led to a stern remark to the governor—Lukashenko was outraged by the scene of fallen trees.

During his trip to Mogilev, the President demanded prompt action to clear and utilize fallen trees.

"What kind of mismanagement is this? They’ve cut down the forest and left it lying around," he criticized, paying particular attention to the regional leader, the Presidential aide for the region, and the Head of the Presidential Administration.

"By September 1, there should be no logs left lying in the forest outskirts," he demanded.

Otherwise, the President warned, valuable timber will rot. He previously ordered fallen trees to be handed over for public use.

The President was presented with two goats as a gift

Knowing that Belarusian President personally raises cattle at his estate, local farmers decided to present him with two goats—breeds that are both milk-producing, hardy, and gentle-natured—producing large quantities of milk.

In agriculture, there must be movement in all directions.

"We need to go all out. If there’s an opportunity to earn money, we must seize it, and occupy the market," the Belarusian leader insisted. Lukashenko emphasized that this applies not only to goat farming but to other sectors of agriculture as well. "We are neglectful of agriculture—we boast that we have everything and export nearly $7 billion worth of products. But there’s no further progress. This cannot go on," he said. "We are working here half-heartedly."

Lukashenko sampled goat milk and cheeses made from it. "This is perfect milk," he praised. He recounted that Vladimir Putin once offered him goat milk, which had no peculiar smell or taste—just like the one he tried now.

The cheeses produced in Belarus now combine goat and cow milk. Officials assured him there is a market and good profitability. The products are already being purchased in Russia.

Lukashenko highly appreciated the taste and spoke about the benefits of goat products. "Excellent milk. Very important for children," he said. "Nutrition is primarily about psychology. If you don’t know it’s healthy, it’s hard to get used to. We need to promote it, convince people—get into their heads with this cheese and prove how beneficial it is."

Products made from goat meat, which possesses unique nutritional qualities, were also presented for tasting. With plans to increase goat milk production, the domestic enterprises are exploring new recipes and product options.

Lukashenko tastes: perfect milk!

Alexander Lukashenko has instructed to swiftly resolve personnel issues at the Mogilev breeding enterprise. Its former director has been promoted to Glubokoye. Interestingly, local processors quickly embraced the product—goat milk—eagerly purchasing it. It has no distinctive smell or taste; you can’t tell it apart from cow’s milk. Yet, its benefits are many times greater.

The busiest agricultural season is still ahead, but the harvest of winter barley has already begun in some parts of Mogilev Region. Lukashenko plans to visit the "Zarya" agro-complex, where machinery is already in the fields.

Focus on winter barley

Responsibility for this large farm—encompassing extensive fields, two dairy complexes, pork and poultry processing, and a proprietary retail chain—rests on the shoulders of the women. The head of the complex will share that "Zarya" operates profitably, is expanding, and invests in production development and fleet renewal.

The main topic of discussion was the farm’s financial and operational activities. The State Control Committee, prior to the President’s visit, identified some issues with feed storage, which Lukashenko specifically pointed out to the general director, Ekaterina Zarovskaya.

Overall, the farm is doing well. Profits are reinvested into expanding production and updating equipment. The average profitability is around 6.6%, with processing achieving approximately 12-13%. The farm is also quite successful in cultivating various crops, as discussed in a detailed conversation with the Head of State.

For example, the winter barley crop inspected by the President yields over 60 centners per hectare. In recent years, Lukashenko has paid particular attention to this crop because it is harvested earlier than other grains. This allows for quick provision of feed for livestock and more efficient scheduling of machinery before the main harvest. Although demanding, with proper technology, good results are achievable. The experience of "Zarya" confirms this approach. "This is a very good result. We can adapt to weather conditions," said the enterprise’s director.

The farm also boasts two large dairy complexes, along with poultry, pig farming, and its own retail outlets. There is even a meat processing plant.

While the State Control Committee raised concerns about feed storage, it turned out to be not critical. Livestock mortality is also not an issue. Naturally, there are always challenges—yet those who work conscientiously can count on support.

"This is a decent farm. It can’t be allowed to fail. Be careful not to stumble anywhere. You’re doing well compared to others," Lukashenko told them.

He emphasized that farms like this, which operate efficiently without debts to the government or banks, should receive additional support in implementing various projects.

Farm Director: Working with Heart Brings Results

Lukashenko continued his conversation with the general director, discussing work approaches and attitude towards people. Interestingly, there is no shortage of personnel at "Zarya." Despite farming always being hard work, and occasional discipline and technological challenges, a combination of firm discipline and a caring, female approach helps smooth out rough edges.

Ekaterina Zarovskaya, General Director of "Zarya" Agro-Complex:

"When you do this work with heart, results naturally follow. Today, the hardest part of agriculture for me is, probably, the weather. It’s something we cannot control. While technological processes can be improved, restructured, and specialists retrained—these are easier tasks than combating weather conditions. Nature still has its say."