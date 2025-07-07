Harmless to the Environment: Scientists Invent New Method for Coal Recycling

Russian scientists from the Krasnoyarsk Scientific Center of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SB RAS), in collaboration with colleagues from China and Mongolia, have developed an innovative technology that allows for nearly complete processing of coal into valuable raw materials for the chemical industry, reports TV BRICS.

This new development enables the transformation of coal into polyaromatic hydrocarbons and resins—key components for manufacturing carbon fibers, electrodes, and high-tech composite materials.

The uniqueness of the method lies in its environmental friendliness: the content of carcinogenic benzo[a]pyrene in the processed products is significantly lower than in traditional coal coke, and waste residues account for no more than 8%.

The technology is based on dissolving coal in special liquids—coal tar, naphtha, or their mixtures—at a temperature of around 380°C. Under these conditions, coal breaks down, forming a concentrate of hydrocarbons with high aromaticity, which ensures the thermal stability and chemical stability of the materials produced. The process does not require catalysts or hydrogen, and its gentle processing mode and prolonged dissolution time minimize harmful emissions.