Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to step down voluntarily.

It is well known that she faces allegations of corruption. A vote of no confidence in her leadership is scheduled to take place in Strasbourg on July 10.

Orbán has long been a vocal critic of the current European Union leadership, particularly regarding policies on migration, the Ukraine conflict, sanctions against Russia, and the EU’s economic relations with China and the United States.