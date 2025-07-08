3.77 BYN
Orban Urges EU Commission President to Voluntarily Resign
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to step down voluntarily.
It is well known that she faces allegations of corruption. A vote of no confidence in her leadership is scheduled to take place in Strasbourg on July 10.
Orbán has long been a vocal critic of the current European Union leadership, particularly regarding policies on migration, the Ukraine conflict, sanctions against Russia, and the EU’s economic relations with China and the United States.
Meanwhile, just yesterday, von der Leyen issued an ultimatum to Beijing: demanding that China limited its relations with Russia and opened its markets to goods and services from European producers—actions that threaten to undermine China’s own economic interests.