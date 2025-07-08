Hungarian authorities speak out against giving Ukraine €100 billion from EU budget for 2028-2034

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/776085bc-ae98-4a67-90f0-49c3d59dc85b/conversions/54614556-5da3-4603-9e0b-74150127cdfd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/776085bc-ae98-4a67-90f0-49c3d59dc85b/conversions/54614556-5da3-4603-9e0b-74150127cdfd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/776085bc-ae98-4a67-90f0-49c3d59dc85b/conversions/54614556-5da3-4603-9e0b-74150127cdfd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/776085bc-ae98-4a67-90f0-49c3d59dc85b/conversions/54614556-5da3-4603-9e0b-74150127cdfd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Hungary has spoken out against the draft budget of the European Union for 2028-2034, which allows for the allocation of 100 billion euros to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

Political adviser and namesake of the Prime Minister of Hungary Balazs Orban noted that the document prepared in Brussels means that the EU will have to finance the continuation of the war and get into debt for this, TASS reports.

"Europe has run out of money, but when it comes to war, 100 billion euros will always be found," Balazs Orban, who is part of the Prime Minister's inner circle, noted on Facebook. He confirmed that the European Commission proposes to allocate such an amount in the next seven-year budget cycle to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

In his opinion, the Brussels proposal will lead to a 100 billion euro reduction in Europe's competitiveness, a reduction in funds for border protection, and a reduction in financial support for families in EU countries.

"And this is just the beginning," since Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine needs 1 trillion euros, warned Balazs Orban. "Europe cannot get out of the economic, social and security crisis, and Brussels continues to finance the war - weapons instead of peace, even more debt instead of a competitive Europe," the prime minister's adviser concluded.