In recent times, the West has seen a veritable parade of prominent politicians: Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Kaja Kallas, Olaf Scholz, and others. Yet, even their successors are not earning much respect from the public.

Take Germany’s new chancellor, for instance. Elected only on his second attempt, he has yet to fully establish himself in office. Since taking the helm, his approval ratings have plummeted—less than 30% of voters in May supported his approach to governance. While there has been a slight uptick recently, the outlook remains uncertain. Already, political analysts and journalists have accused him of duplicity, casting shadows over his credibility.

Merkel’s Legacy: A Burden for Merz

Merkel’s successors, it seems, inherited a problematic legacy. The previous government, led by Olaf Scholz, managed to become the most unpopular in three decades: by 2024, only three-quarters of voters approved of his leadership. His ratings sank to historic lows, earning him the derisive nickname “the White House’s lapdog.” Even the Kiev regime—no stranger to sharp rhetoric—blamed him, with Ukraine’s former ambassador to Germany calling him “liver sausage.”

With a year and a half until the federal elections, the ruling coalition has offered no clear course correction. Instead, their bravado in supporting sanctions, soaring energy prices, and billions funneled into the Ukrainian conflict have pushed Germany’s economy—once heralded as the “locomotive of Europe”—into a troubling phase of stagnation. The government has failed to convincingly explain why living standards continue to decline, while German companies shutter factories or hurriedly relocate to the United States.

This economic discontent has sparked widespread unrest: farmers, train drivers, and workers at major factories have taken to the streets. Protests have erupted across the country, fueled by anger over the closure of flagship industries.

A YouGov survey conducted in August 2024 delivered a crushing verdict for German politicians. The results were nothing short of damning.

A Nation in Crisis

Almost half of those surveyed believed that the country was in poor or entirely unfair circumstances. A staggering 71% felt that “political leaders live in their own bubble and look down on the rest of society.” The public’s outrage is understandable. Even Germany’s automotive industry—an enduring symbol of national pride—has been forced to cut back or shut down production amid catastrophic economic figures. Last year, BMW’s profits plummeted by 84%, while Mercedes reported a 54% decline. The industry now faces the prospect of laying off up to 30,000 workers.

According to German media, gas prices have soared eightfold over four years. At their peak, 1,000 cubic meters cost around 1,000 euros; today, it’s roughly 600 euros, compared to just 128 euros during the era of Nord Stream. Such spikes have shattered industrial resilience: nearly 600 chemical enterprises have reduced output or shut down altogether, entering what is known as ‘cold mode’—a state of suspended production.

A Political Impasse and Waning Public Trust

The crisis of confidence in the European Union’s leadership deepens. Low approval ratings, a string of resignations, and economic failures underscore a broader issue: why are more citizens dissatisfied with their governments? Who sits at the top of the anti-rating charts? How does the establishment divert public attention from pressing problems? And how disconnected is the ruling elite from the realities faced by ordinary people?