Portugal Implements Ban on Mobile Phones in Schools

The Portuguese government has approved a ban on the use of mobile phones in schools up to the 6th grade. The new regulations will come into effect from the next academic year. This decision is based on the results of a study conducted by the Center for Policy Planning and Evaluation at the request of the Ministry of Education. According to the study’s findings, more than half of the schools that implemented a smartphone ban reported a decrease in bullying and disciplinary violations. Additionally, most students began to communicate more, engage in physical activities, and use playgrounds during breaks.