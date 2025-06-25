3.78 BYN
European Summit Begins in Brussels
Almost cross-cutting agenda and absence of key politicians. A two-day Summit of EU leaders is opening in Brussels - contrary to tradition, immediately after the NATO Summit.
Previously, such events were always spaced out over weeks and even months, which emphasized the independent nature of the two organizations. Now the two summits have been efficiently merged into one long meeting. They have also become closer in terms of the composition of their participants. EU leaders were invited to The Hague. However, Trump will be absent in the Summit in Brussels.
The topics for discussion are not new: militarization of the EU and preparations for a military confrontation with Russia, arms supplies to Kyiv and further sanctions against Russia. The participants will also discuss the situation in the Middle East.