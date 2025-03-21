The countries of the European Union officially decided against the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

"This could be seen as an act of war," stated the Prime Minister of Belgium, emphasizing that the seizure of these funds would further intensify the already deeply strained bilateral relations with Moscow.

Previously, the head of the Belgian depository, which houses the majority of these assets, remarked that confiscating them for the benefit of Ukraine would adversely affect the investment climate in the region and could result in the loss of the Euro's status as a reserve currency.