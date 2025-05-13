3.69 BYN
"Everything is allowed to them" - Vaitkus named reason for illegitimacy of Lithuanian president
Having arrived in Belarus, former Lithuanian presidential candidate Eduardas Vaitkus said that there was no legitimately elected president in the Baltic republic. He justified his opinion in the "Spotlight Interview".
According to the politician, all presidential candidates had to collect 20 thousand signatures each to get to the general voting. Signatures could be obtained on paper or on the Internet.
"No candidate, including me, collected 20,000 signatures by hand," the former Lithuanian presidential candidate remarked. - Then, during the collection of signatures on the Internet, it turned out that the signatories were not identified in accordance with Lithuanian law and European recommendations. The Lithuanian CEC also confirmed this. All sorts of bots could work there too."
Eduardas Vaitkus:
"And if we did not properly identify the persons, if the Central Election Commission confirmed this fact, they should have canceled these signatures and announced new elections".
At the same time, the Lithuanian politician noted that the international community gives the highest score for holding elections. "Then the problem arises - everything is allowed to them. I remind everyone of Confucius' thought: when words lose their meaning (meaning is substituted), then countries lose their sovereignty."