Explosions Heard in Yemen's Capital Sana'a Following Israeli Strikes on Airport
Strong explosions are being heard in Yemen's capital Sana'a as a result of Israeli strikes on Sana'a International Airport, RIA Novosti reports, citing a Yemeni source.
"Powerful explosions are shaking the Yemeni capital Sana'a after Israeli airstrikes on Sana'a airport," the agency's source said.
Earlier, an Israeli army spokesman warned on social media platform X of the need to leave the area around Sana'a airport.
Al Yemen television channel reports that the Yemeni capital's international airport has been completely destroyed, and all civilian aircraft at Sana'a airport have been destroyed.