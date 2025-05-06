Explosions Heard in Yemen's Capital Sana'a Following Israeli Strikes on Airport

Strong explosions are being heard in Yemen's capital Sana'a as a result of Israeli strikes on Sana'a International Airport, RIA Novosti reports, citing a Yemeni source.

"Powerful explosions are shaking the Yemeni capital Sana'a after Israeli airstrikes on Sana'a airport," the agency's source said.

Earlier, an Israeli army spokesman warned on social media platform X of the need to leave the area around Sana'a airport.