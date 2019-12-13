Another point on the map where the West is now looking with special interest paying to provocateurs and funds. Georgians are currently deciding which path their state will take. There are parliamentary elections in the country today. Geopolitical course is at stake. The mayor of Tbilisi spoke about the significance of the current parliamentary elections in Georgia.

Kakha Kaladze, Mayor of Tbilisi (Georgia):

"External forces cannot accept the fact that Georgia did not share the fate of Ukraine and did not join the sanctions. They directly prove to us that white is black, that transparency is anti-democratic, and that LGBT propaganda is a manifestation of humanism and liberalism. I want to address the small radicals and their instigators here, that this cannot continue, this will not happen. Corrupt people cannot return to power. Georgia will not return to the past".

A total of 18 party associations are participating in the elections. However, the main struggle is between the ruling "Georgian Dream" and the conglomerate of the Georgian opposition, existing at the expense of Western grants. At the moment, voter turnout has already exceeded 50%.

Zurab, local resident (Georgia):

"This is the biggest day, in my opinion, in the life of our republic. We are for peace, for freedom, but we will not obey anyone."

The entire process (from the campaign to the vote and the events that follow) is accompanied by severe pressure from the West. Huge queues formed at polling stations in New York, London, Barcelona. Provocateurs are acting openly. Footage has appeared on the Internet of voters paid by someone to stuff ballots into the ballot box.

The incident occurred at a polling station in Marneuli. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened a criminal case. And at a polling station in the city of Baghdati, voters smashed ballot boxes.

The situation at the polling stations is tense to the limit. Provocateurs are moving around the districts of Tbilisi, where they are causing fights.