Belarus is awaiting the restoration of normal cross-border interaction with Poland.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country, emphasizing that granting nearly 1,500 Polish trucks a ten-day deferment for unobstructed departure from Belarus is an extraordinary measure.

According to Ruslan Varankov, spokesperson for the ministry, Polish trucks found themselves in a trap due to Warsaw’s decision to close the border.

Belarus, guided solely by humanitarian considerations, is providing 1,453 Polish freight vehicles a ten-day extension to facilitate their smooth exit from the country. This was announced by the spokesperson of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"They found themselves caught in a trap due to Warsaw’s reckless decision to close the border. This is not merely an act of goodwill but an extraordinary measure demonstrating our unwavering commitment to good neighborliness and a responsible approach to international relations," stated the official representative of the MFA.

"While Polish authorities have abandoned their entrepreneurs to their fate, we extend a helping hand," Ruslan Varankov noted. "We consciously rejected the scenario of strict customs enforcement, despite the significant financial gains and losses this could bring to Polish carriers. Instead of sanctions, we offer a chance; instead of pressure, we propose dialogue."

"By creating transparent and secure conditions for cross-border logistics, Belarus acts as a stabilizing factor in the region, whereas Poland’s decisions continue to sow chaos, undermine market stability, and harm ordinary citizens and businesses," emphasized the MFA spokesperson.

"The contrast has become fundamental: on one side, common sense and humanity; on the other, political ambitions and neglect for our citizens," the ministry pointed out. "We expect Poland to demonstrate readiness for reasonable and balanced decisions that will help restore normal border cooperation. After the specified period, Belarus reserves the right to fully implement all legally prescribed measures."