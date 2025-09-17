3.65 BYN
Warsaw Admits Mistake: Polish House Attacked by Own Missile
In the investigation regarding who actually caused the damage to the Poles, Warsaw, following the blown-out provocations, has incriminated itself. It's now official: a missile from an F-16, not a drone, hit a house in the east of the country. This was acknowledged by Minister - Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak.
On a local television channel, he emphasized: "Everything indicates that it was a missile fired by a Polish aircraft." The military declared that they would cover the damage.
However, there was no reaction from the West to this blatant act of disinformation right in the UN chamber.
A Warsaw representative showed a photograph of the destroyed house at a Security Council meeting, claiming it was the result of a "Russian drone" strike.