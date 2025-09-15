"We are not erasing anyone from our history" - Lukashenko proposes creating a pantheon of heroes

During a meeting with ideological activists, the historical and expert community dedicated to National Unity Day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed creating a pantheon of national heroes and outlined its main criteria, BELTA reports.

One of the topics the head of state outlined during the meeting was the pantheon of national heroes. According to Alexander Lukashenko, this topic is very sensitive.

"We also need to understand who is a hero, who is an enemy, who contributed to world culture, science, and history while maintaining a connection to their homeland, and who did the same but renounced their identity. We are not erasing anyone from our history. But the emphasis must be made clearly and, preferably, without half measures," he emphasized.