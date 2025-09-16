Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addressed whether there is any Polish or Lithuanian involvement in the recent acts of clemency granted to convicted individuals.

On September 17, during a meeting with ideological activists, historians, and experts dedicated to the Day of National Unity, Lukashenko stated that while the Polish and Lithuanian sides are eager to demonstrate their involvement in the decision to pardon those convicted in Belarus, in reality, they have no direct role in it.

One of the questions posed to the head of state concerned the pardons. Journalist Grigory Azarenok mentioned attempts by Poland and Lithuania to "try to insert themselves" into the pardoning process—allegedly facilitated by their "pressure" on Belarusian authorities. He asked Lukashenko whether there was any Polish or Lithuanian influence in his actions.

Lukashenko responded that he is aware of their desire to be associated with the release of convicts. Belarus perceives their attempts as efforts to ingratiate themselves with those within the country, especially with the relatives and close ones of the prisoners. "They wish to participate in this. They have proposed all sorts of things to me. But I had to publicly state: at the negotiating table, just as I am here with you, I will not sit with them. What is there to discuss? They wanted to, and they hoped—hope—that they would be involved in the process of their release (not that they would be the ones to release them)," he said. "They have no and will have no role in it."

The President emphasized that Belarus has specific legal mechanisms for making such decisions. Many factors are considered, including personal characteristics, motives, and subsequent remorse. "Listen, more than half of them are bewildered. They understand this. We see it already. Why keep them there (in detention—editor’s note) for 10-12 years?" Lukashenko asked.

"We know what each of them is thinking. Over half of the inmates have understood what it cost, and they condemn those who escaped: ‘Ah, they ran away, they abandoned us,’" he added.

"Don’t worry, Grigory, we don’t do things just like that. We think long and hard, see what, where, and how, and look to the future," Lukashenko assured. He pointed out that opponents are already preparing for 2030, when Belarus is expected to hold its next presidential elections. To ensure a peaceful period and prevent destabilization, everyone needs to work responsibly in their respective roles, thereby contributing to the overall strengthening of the country's economy.