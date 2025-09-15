Lukashenko Congratulates Indian PM Narendra Modi on His 75th birthday

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f51c89b-c516-4e4e-b103-503e45f7c74d/conversions/5f1c61b8-107c-49e1-b3c1-35c19ab8684d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f51c89b-c516-4e4e-b103-503e45f7c74d/conversions/5f1c61b8-107c-49e1-b3c1-35c19ab8684d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f51c89b-c516-4e4e-b103-503e45f7c74d/conversions/5f1c61b8-107c-49e1-b3c1-35c19ab8684d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f51c89b-c516-4e4e-b103-503e45f7c74d/conversions/5f1c61b8-107c-49e1-b3c1-35c19ab8684d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, BelTA reported citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"In Belarus, you are known as an outstanding statesman who mobilizes all his efforts for the development of his homeland and enjoys enormous authority on the international stage," the head of state noted. "Under your leadership, important political and socioeconomic reforms are being implemented, aimed at ensuring India's stable progress and improving the well-being of its citizens."

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized his appreciation for the Prime Minister's commitment to further strengthening Belarusian-Indian relations, which are based on friendship, trust, shared interests, and mutually beneficial cooperation. The President looks forward to continuing constructive dialogue across a wide range of areas, both bilaterally and at multilateral venues.

"I fondly remember our recent meeting at the Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and look forward to the visit of the Indian delegation, led by you, to Minsk at a convenient time to discuss the practical implementation of the potential of interstate cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.