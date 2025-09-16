Once again, Belarus demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a respectful and equal dialogue. Our country hopes for the restoration of normal cross-border interactions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus emphasized that granting nearly 1,500 Polish trucks a ten-day deferment to facilitate their unhindered departure is an extraordinary measure.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, stated:

"As a result of actions taken by the Polish side on our territory, approximately 1,500 trucks loaded with various goods and products remain stranded—vehicles that cannot enter the European Union because, according to the previously agreed-upon rules, this can only be done through the Polish-Belarusian border crossing. Rest assured, our Customs Committee has every reason to take legally justified measures to resolve this issue. However, today, the Customs Committee has decided to grant a postponement of the appropriate punitive measures, urging Polish authorities to reassess the current situation, engage in consultations, and negotiate to find a solution. I recall the times when, in response to restrictions imposed by the European Union on our transportation sector, numerous vehicles were confiscated and people lost their property. We have not resorted to such measures so far."

Guided solely by humanitarian considerations, Belarus is granting a ten-day deferment to 1,453 Polish freight vehicles to facilitate their smooth exit from the country, as announced by Ruslan Varankov, spokesperson for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"They found themselves caught in a trap due to Warsaw's reckless decision to close the border. This is not merely an act of goodwill but an extraordinary measure demonstrating our unwavering commitment to good neighborliness and a responsible approach to international relations," Varankov stated.

"While Polish authorities have left their entrepreneurs to fend for themselves, we extend a helping hand. We have consciously avoided implementing strict customs enforcement, despite the significant financial gains and losses this could entail for Polish carriers. Instead of sanctions, we offer a chance. Instead of pressure, we propose dialogue."

"By creating transparent and safe conditions for cross-border logistics, Belarus acts as a stabilizing force in the region. Meanwhile, Poland’s decisions continue to sow chaos, undermine market stability, and harm ordinary citizens and businesses," emphasized the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"This contrast has become fundamental: on one side, common sense and humanity; on the other, political ambitions and disregard for our citizens," the ministry noted. "We expect Poland to show a willingness for reasonable and balanced decisions that will help restore normal border interactions. After the specified period, Belarus reserves the right to implement all legal measures available."