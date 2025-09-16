Lukashenko: We mustn't destroy what previous generations created; we must use and develop it

We mustn't destroy what previous generations created; we must use, develop, and modernize it. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about this at a meeting with ideological activists, the historical and expert community dedicated to National Unity Day, BELTA reports.

"When I say that I am a Soviet person, this doesn't mean I accept everything that has happened," the head of state noted.

According to him, he thereby emphasizes that he does not reject the past, including his own. "As a Soviet citizen, I try to take the best from there. And there was much that was good. We rose to the level of a global empire. And not a single issue was resolved without us. Sometimes we meddled in areas we shouldn't have meddled in," said Alexander Lukashenko.