Lukashenko: We mustn't destroy what previous generations created; we must use and develop it
We mustn't destroy what previous generations created; we must use, develop, and modernize it. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about this at a meeting with ideological activists, the historical and expert community dedicated to National Unity Day, BELTA reports.
"When I say that I am a Soviet person, this doesn't mean I accept everything that has happened," the head of state noted.
According to him, he thereby emphasizes that he does not reject the past, including his own. "As a Soviet citizen, I try to take the best from there. And there was much that was good. We rose to the level of a global empire. And not a single issue was resolved without us. Sometimes we meddled in areas we shouldn't have meddled in," said Alexander Lukashenko.
Similarly, the President is confident that the Soviet experience can be partially applicable to the economy. "We had success in the economy as well. And when I became President, I made it clear that we can't destroy what was created before us. We must use it, develop it, modernize it," he said. "As a Soviet citizen, I first and foremost tried to preserve what was created through the incredible efforts, the incredible labor of our people."