Lukashenko States He Always Tries to Do Utmost to Ensure Good Relations with Poland
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko said he has always tried to do utmost to ensure good relations with Poland. He made this statement during a meeting with ideological activists, the historical and expert communities dedicated to the Day of National Unity, BelTA reports.
Responding to a question about when relations with neighboring Poland and the Baltic states might improve, the President said: "I have always tried to do utmost to ensure good relations with Poland. I have always strived for this. I am always ready for this."
Alexander Lukashenko, in particular, mentioned Poland's reaction to the Belarusian-Russian Zapad-2025 military exercises, and, taking into account their concerns, the decision was made to move the exercises further into the country. "It was my personal decision to withdraw from the border. Not to provoke them," he emphasized.
Nevertheless, the President noted, the Polish side has found a pretext to close the border. "They've been looking for a provocation for a long time. But it's not working. We're introducing a visa-free regime: 'Please, come!' And they're building a wall on the border. And then they also close the border," the Belarusian leader noted. "They want something. My main task is to prevent [an escalation]. There should be no reason."