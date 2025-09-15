3.64 BYN
Lukashenko: Unity for Belarusians is Fundamental Term of National Development
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Day of National Unity is not just a date on the calendar. It is a profound symbol that reminds citizens of Belarus of their common roots, common history and common future.
It strengthens the sense of patriotism and collective responsibility for the fate of their country, exerting a significant influence on strengthening national identity and national unity (video).