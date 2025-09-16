3.65 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.59 BYN
Gryguć: Poland's Closure of Borders is Part of Hybrid Global War between U.S. and China
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland's closure of borders with Belarus is part of a hybrid global war between the U.S. and China, Polish political analyst Tomasz Gryguć reckons.
According to the expert, just a call from the U.S. Ambassador to Poland to Tusk would be enough to resolve this issue, and the border would be reopened.
This opinion from Poland once again underscores that even citizens within the country understand that Warsaw lacks sovereignty and independence in decision-making.