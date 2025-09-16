Gryguć: Poland's Closure of Borders is Part of Hybrid Global War between U.S. and China

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b740fb5-178a-4bf3-9429-f558b1638183/conversions/c45fea40-0529-4e9c-9b75-20e9d35b55fa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b740fb5-178a-4bf3-9429-f558b1638183/conversions/c45fea40-0529-4e9c-9b75-20e9d35b55fa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b740fb5-178a-4bf3-9429-f558b1638183/conversions/c45fea40-0529-4e9c-9b75-20e9d35b55fa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b740fb5-178a-4bf3-9429-f558b1638183/conversions/c45fea40-0529-4e9c-9b75-20e9d35b55fa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Poland's closure of borders with Belarus is part of a hybrid global war between the U.S. and China, Polish political analyst Tomasz Gryguć reckons.

According to the expert, just a call from the U.S. Ambassador to Poland to Tusk would be enough to resolve this issue, and the border would be reopened.