Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko encourages everyone to openly express their opinions, but emphasizes that such discussions should be constructive. He made these remarks during a meeting with ideological activists, historians, and experts dedicated to the Day of National Unity, reported by BELTA.

"What will happen with another person (in the future, in the President’s seat—editor’s note) — I’ve been speaking about this constantly. So that you get used to the idea. Not because I am great, but because I have been in power for a long time. You’ve grown accustomed to certain stability here," said the head of state.

This response was in reaction to a question from Anna Kanopatskaya, head of the Public Center for Legislative Initiatives. She noted, "Everyone understands that the current unity in our society—where supporters and opponents of your policies are united in defending our statehood and the interests of the Belarusian people around the figure of the President—has been achieved, in part, thanks to your charisma and personal qualities."

However, Anna Kanopatskaya also expressed her view that a different person in the future—regardless of gender (a woman being her preferred gender for the new President)—would likely lag behind Lukashenko in these qualities, which the people would immediately notice and feel. "What should we start doing, while there’s still time, to preserve and maintain this unity and consolidation in Belarusian society? Please advise," she asked.

Lukashenko underscored the importance of open and constructive societal discussions, including at the political level. "People should speak openly about what they think. Just don’t break things. Come, and let’s discuss together," he said. "Yes, I accept it well when someone says that there will be another person. I have immense respect for women, and I would be glad if there was a woman capable of becoming President now."

At the same time, he noted that the role of the President is an extremely demanding job with great responsibility. "I am also looking for future presidents in society and want to see them. But I am reviewing many personalities, and I see that it’s impossible to handle it," the leader said. "It takes time for a new person to become President—if they are not naturally suited. If you don’t have the qualities of a President by nature, don’t even try in Belarus."

"If you want to be a true President, forget about your personal life. There is no such thing as personal life for a President," Lukashenko emphasized.

He pointed out that the current complex situation around Belarus calls for a "strong man who would definitely have a whiff of gunpowder." "That’s my point of view. A person who deeply respects women. A woman is a figure created by nature. Nevertheless, I believe she shouldn’t be thrown into this 'hot frying pan' today," he said.

The discussion also touched on the role of the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, which, in its new status, acts as a certain stabilizing factor. Lukashenko admitted that even he, with over thirty years of presidential experience, feels this. "And when a young President comes—he will feel it even more," he said. "I don’t see a big problem here. Especially if we have a united, consolidated society."

The head of state is confident that it is impossible to overturn such an institution as the National Assembly of Belarus to serve the interests of any particular individual. "It is a good, significant first step toward the democracy you have always fought for," he said in a conversation with Anna Kanopatskaya.