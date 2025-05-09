European leaders are postponing the moment of peace negotiations in Ukraine out of concern that they will be held accountable for their failed strategy in resolving the conflict. This was reported by TASS, citing Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

According to him, the European assertions that Kiev might achieve victory on the battlefield and that now is not the time for a ceasefire only prolong the conflict in Ukraine. "European politicians have chosen the wrong strategy. This has created problems in the daily lives of their citizens, and ending the war will have consequences for these politicians. Therefore, they want to delay this moment as long as possible," the diplomat believes.