Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Fico: Kiev Trying to Buy Right to Continue War

Fico: Kiev Trying to Buy Right to Continue War

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico responded to Kiev's threats directed at participants in the celebrations in Moscow on May 9.

Robert Fico:

"Despite Zelensky's threats, I still intend to visit Moscow on Victory Day. Zelensky made a mistake by hoping that his threats would frighten away high-ranking guests of the Victory Parade."

The Slovak Prime Minister also negatively assessed the American-Ukrainian deal on mineral resources. Fico believes that Zelensky is trying to buy from Washington the right to continue the war indefinitely.