Fico: Kiev Trying to Buy Right to Continue War
Fico: Kiev Trying to Buy Right to Continue War
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico responded to Kiev's threats directed at participants in the celebrations in Moscow on May 9.
Robert Fico:
"Despite Zelensky's threats, I still intend to visit Moscow on Victory Day. Zelensky made a mistake by hoping that his threats would frighten away high-ranking guests of the Victory Parade."
The Slovak Prime Minister also negatively assessed the American-Ukrainian deal on mineral resources. Fico believes that Zelensky is trying to buy from Washington the right to continue the war indefinitely.