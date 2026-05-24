The UK and France are refusing to introduce a flat tax within NATO to fund Ukraine. According to The Telegraph, the initiative to oblige the bloc's countries to annually send Kiev military aid equal to 0.25% of GDP failed to gain unanimous support. In addition to London and Paris, Italy, Spain, and Canada are also against the idea.

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By blocking the draft agreement on the eve of the Ankara summit, the countries made it clear they are not prepared to take on rigid financial obligations amid their own budget deficits and fuel crisis.