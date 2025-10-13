Minsk to host Belarusian Space Congress

Minsk is preparing to host a significant forum – the Belarusian Space Congress. It will open on October 21st. Nearly all Belarusian companies involved in space activities will be represented. Leading representatives of the Russian and international rocket and space industries will also attend.

Our country places special emphasis on space exploration. In 2024, a historic event occurred: Marina Vasilevskaya, the first cosmonaut of sovereign Belarus, completed a space flight.

Pуtr Vityaz, Head of the Aerospace Activities Department of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"Belarus is actively collaborating with Roscosmos. An agreement has been signed at the government level. Eight Union programs have already been implemented within the Union State, and the ninth program is currently underway. All this has allowed us to create a base and establish the Belarusian Earth Remote Sensing Space System."